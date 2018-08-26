BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,780,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139,455 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Equinix worth $2,484,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,206,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,666,000 after purchasing an additional 357,966 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,084,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,629,000 after purchasing an additional 226,090 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,170,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,060,000 after purchasing an additional 181,449 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,152,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,699,000 after acquiring an additional 38,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,500,000 after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $430.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $370.79 and a 1-year high of $495.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.08). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $9.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 49.22%.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.75, for a total transaction of $785,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,306,152.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.24, for a total value of $108,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,427 shares in the company, valued at $618,233.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $2,680,916. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Equinix in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $526.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Equinix from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.10.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 48 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.