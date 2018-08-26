BlackRock (BLK) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.16

News articles about BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BlackRock earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 45.8677017010075 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

BlackRock stock opened at $477.51 on Friday. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $408.62 and a 52 week high of $594.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $76.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.61.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $6.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.11. BlackRock had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock will post 27.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $3.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $12.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.97%.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $570.00 to $561.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock to $570.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $547.00 target price on shares of BlackRock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $594.25.

In related news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $467.92 per share, for a total transaction of $467,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,526,768. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 19,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.67, for a total transaction of $10,051,866.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,098,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,588,175.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

