Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) Position Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Blackbaud worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Blackbaud by 2,492.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at $201,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at $277,000.

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $102.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.64 and a fifty-two week high of $120.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.59.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. Blackbaud’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLKB. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Blackbaud in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Blackbaud in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair lowered Blackbaud from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Blackbaud from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.57.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Leitch sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $287,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,024.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $255,016.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,316.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,321 shares of company stock worth $1,874,421. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM (constituent relationship management), which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution; and JustGiving, a social platform for giving.

