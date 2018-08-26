bitSilver (BITSILVER) Market Cap Tops $413,528.00

bitSilver (CURRENCY:BITSILVER) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. bitSilver has a total market cap of $413,528.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of bitSilver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitSilver token can now be purchased for about $19.00 or 0.00283637 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, bitSilver has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014957 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000335 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00261378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00151960 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035344 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

bitSilver Profile

bitSilver’s launch date was October 19th, 2015. bitSilver’s total supply is 21,761 tokens. bitSilver’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_SILVER . The official message board for bitSilver is bitsharestalk.org . bitSilver’s official Twitter account is @bitshares

bitSilver Token Trading

bitSilver can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitSilver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitSilver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitSilver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

