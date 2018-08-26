BitSerial Price Tops $0.0032 (BTE)

BitSerial (CURRENCY:BTE) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One BitSerial token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitSerial has traded flat against the dollar. BitSerial has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $56.00 worth of BitSerial was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00016725 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000079 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00064249 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00078795 BTC.

BitSerial Token Profile

BTE is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2013. BitSerial’s total supply is 28,000,000 tokens. The official website for BitSerial is bitserial.io . BitSerial’s official Twitter account is @bitserialnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitSerial

BitSerial can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSerial directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSerial should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSerial using one of the exchanges listed above.

