BidaskClub Lowers Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

WLTW has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $154.00 price objective on Willis Towers Watson and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.00.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $146.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93. Willis Towers Watson has a 1-year low of $142.67 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 3,261.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 27,559 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 6.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,554,000 after acquiring an additional 16,911 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the second quarter worth $230,000. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the second quarter worth $3,937,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 4,321.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits; Corporate Risk and Broking; Investment, Risk and Reinsurance; and Benefits Delivery and Administration. The Human Capital and Benefits segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organization, and the management teams.

