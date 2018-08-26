BidaskClub Downgrades Enstar Group (ESGR) to Hold

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

ESGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Enstar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enstar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Enstar Group stock opened at $211.80 on Friday. Enstar Group has a 52-week low of $183.85 and a 52-week high of $237.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enstar Group during the first quarter worth about $328,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Enstar Group during the first quarter worth about $333,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Enstar Group during the first quarter worth about $339,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Enstar Group by 40.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Enstar Group by 42.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

