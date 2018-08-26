BidaskClub Downgrades Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

CDNS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Griffin Securities raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $35.49 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $518.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 100,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $4,514,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,953,978.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $33,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,754.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 309,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,944,605. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $460,597,000. Criterion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $72,979,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 197.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,730,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,997 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 34.5% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 4,110,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,136 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 89.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,097,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,124,000 after purchasing an additional 991,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, a verification computing platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

