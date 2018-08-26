Best Buy (BBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Best Buy’s extensive investments to upgrade operations with special focus on developing omni-channel capabilities, supply chain and cost reduction opportunities coupled with strengthening partnership with vendors bode well. The company’s “Best Buy 2020: Building the New Blue” program aims to explore growth opportunities and optimize cost. These efforts have helped the stock to outpace the industry in the past year and continue post upbeat results, as evident from first-quarter fiscal 2019 performance. Management also provided an encouraging second-quarter view but maintained its fiscal 2019 projection. The company is concentrating on enhancing mobile phone category in its big-box stores as well as online under Mobile 2020 strategy. However, management hinted that higher investments in supply chain, increased transportation costs and national rollout of Total Tech Support may hurt margins.”

Get Best Buy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBY. Loop Capital set a $85.00 target price on shares of Best Buy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Wedbush set a $65.00 target price on shares of Best Buy and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Best Buy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $77.00 target price on shares of Best Buy and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.80.

NYSE:BBY opened at $82.08 on Thursday. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $51.61 and a 52 week high of $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Best Buy will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Best Buy news, insider Asheesh Saksena sold 18,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total value of $1,368,423.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,709,353.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $84,341.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,252 shares of company stock worth $1,485,915 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 31.6% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 115.0% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 99,100 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 47.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,474 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP raised its position in Best Buy by 21.5% in the first quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 30,561 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 741,412 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $51,891,000 after purchasing an additional 274,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Best Buy (BBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.