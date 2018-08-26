Benefitfocus (BNFT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BNFT. ValuEngine raised shares of Benefitfocus from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Benefitfocus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Benefitfocus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Benefitfocus currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.90.

Shares of BNFT opened at $42.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $42.50.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.93 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Benefitfocus news, Director Francis J. Pelzer sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathon E. Dussault sold 4,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $148,896.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The company's products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

