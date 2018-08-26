BBA Aviation (BBA) Upgraded by Liberum Capital to “Buy”

BBA Aviation (LON:BBA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a GBX 370 ($4.73) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 350 ($4.47). Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.44% from the stock’s previous close.

BBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BBA Aviation from GBX 382 ($4.88) to GBX 370 ($4.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BBA Aviation in a research report on Monday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 364.29 ($4.66).

Shares of LON:BBA opened at GBX 312.40 ($3.99) on Friday. BBA Aviation has a 52 week low of GBX 290 ($3.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 370.40 ($4.73).

In other news, insider Mark Johnstone purchased 13,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 305 ($3.90) per share, with a total value of £40,415.55 ($51,662.47).

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Flight Support and Aftermarket Services segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for resting and at home aircraft; technical support, line maintenance, and aircraft on ground services through Signature TECHNICAir; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management partnership to the passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

