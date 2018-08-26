Baytex Energy (BTE) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) was upgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BTE. GMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Baytex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.81.

Shares of Baytex Energy stock opened at C$4.32 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.89 and a 52 week high of C$6.23.

In related news, insider Edward David Lafehr bought 23,500 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.27 per share, with a total value of C$100,345.00. Also, Director Mark Bly bought 90,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.39 per share, with a total value of C$305,100.00. Insiders bought a total of 131,185 shares of company stock valued at $480,076 in the last three months.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. It offers heavy oil, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, light oil, and natural gas liquids. Its primary oil resource plays include the Eagle Ford in Texas, and the Peace River Oil Sands and Lloydminster heavy oil projects in North America.

