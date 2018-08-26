Bayer (BAYN) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) received a €110.00 ($125.00) price objective from investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Barclays’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BAYN. Independent Research set a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €116.00 ($131.82) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Commerzbank set a €111.00 ($126.14) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €123.00 ($139.77) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a €82.00 ($93.18) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €109.65 ($124.60).

BAYN stock opened at €81.91 ($93.08) on Friday. Bayer has a 1 year low of €91.58 ($104.07) and a 1 year high of €123.82 ($140.70).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

