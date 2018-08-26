Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes $101,000 Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.8% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 393,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 378,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $4,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BXMT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.44.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 49.22%. The company had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.