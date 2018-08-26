Basic Attention Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.68 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 26th. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00003091 BTC on major exchanges including Vebitcoin, Zebpay, Livecoin and BitBay. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $207.64 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014915 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000332 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00262805 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00150223 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00035783 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010434 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token launched on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay, LATOKEN, GOPAX, Livecoin, DDEX, Bittrex, Koinex, AirSwap, Vebitcoin, Liqui, ChaoEX, Radar Relay, Binance, CPDAX, Bancor Network, Zebpay, Mercatox, Kyber Network, Gate.io, ZB.COM, Upbit, IDCM, Ethfinex, IDEX, Huobi and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

