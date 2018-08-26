Basf (BAS) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($96.59) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Commerzbank set a €90.10 ($102.39) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Societe Generale set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($120.45) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €97.04 ($110.28).

Get Basf alerts:

Basf stock opened at €79.80 ($90.68) on Wednesday. Basf has a one year low of €78.97 ($89.74) and a one year high of €98.70 ($112.16).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.