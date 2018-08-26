Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Barings Corporate Investors earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.6078664725134 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of MCI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,319. Barings Corporate Investors has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $16.36.

Get Barings Corporate Investors alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd.

There is no company description available for Barings Corporate Investors.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.