Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.58 Billion Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,518,006 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 206,805 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.09% of UnitedHealth Group worth $2,580,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total transaction of $2,588,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,172 shares in the company, valued at $19,974,428.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.72, for a total value of $45,262.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,053 shares in the company, valued at $7,429,433.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,829 shares of company stock worth $11,457,829 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “$255.42” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.14.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $264.28 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $186.00 and a 52-week high of $264.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $56.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare conglomerate to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.