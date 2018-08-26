Bank of Montreal Can Sells 9,539 Shares of Brink’s (BCO)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,539 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $77.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $88.10.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.75 million. Brink’s had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 46.24%. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 19.80%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Brink’s from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.

In related news, insider Amit Zukerman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $397,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mcalister C. Marshall II sold 18,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total transaction of $1,448,680.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,280 shares of company stock worth $3,038,059 over the last quarter. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

