Bank of Montreal Can Sells 2,472 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth $173,000. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $368,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $623,000.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $66.37 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.