Bank of Montreal Can Invests $322,000 in Vishay Precision Group Inc (VPG) Stock

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of Vishay Precision Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VPG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 660.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 153,521 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 34.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 294,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 74,893 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the first quarter worth about $1,229,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 82,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 36,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the first quarter worth about $596,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VPG opened at $44.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $595.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95. Vishay Precision Group Inc has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $74.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.53 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 7.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce A. Lerner sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $49,083.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,012 shares in the company, valued at $131,413.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Talbert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,945 shares of company stock worth $420,651. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on VPG. ValuEngine cut Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Monday, August 6th.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

