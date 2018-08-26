Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 6.6% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 684,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,839,000 after buying an additional 42,489 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 63.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 586,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,230,000 after buying an additional 227,686 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 275,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,737,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 380.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 259,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after buying an additional 205,126 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at $13,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $1,767,652.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,980,768.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 22,322 shares of company stock worth $1,814,728 in the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SAIC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

SAIC opened at $90.47 on Friday. Science Applications International Corp has a 1 year low of $60.21 and a 1 year high of $91.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The information technology services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International Corp will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. Its offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

