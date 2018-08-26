Bank of Montreal (BMO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.30 per share for the quarter.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The bank reported C$2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.15 by C$0.05. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of C$5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.52 billion.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$106.08 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$88.63 and a one year high of C$106.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st.

In other Bank of Montreal news, insider Patrick Cronin sold 24,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.14, for a total transaction of C$2,469,535.38. Also, insider Gilles Gerard Ouellette sold 70,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.94, for a total value of C$7,214,395.74. Insiders have sold 117,198 shares of company stock worth $11,932,764 in the last 90 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$101.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Cormark increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$109.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$106.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$111.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Monday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$112.00.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

