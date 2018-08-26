Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.10

News coverage about Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bank of Marin Bancorp earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the bank an impact score of 45.9597624814213 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of BMRC opened at $89.30 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $62.38 and a one year high of $90.85. The company has a market cap of $624.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $25.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

In other news, insider Peter Pelham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $80,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.82, for a total transaction of $155,701.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,835.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,153 shares of company stock valued at $271,031. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.