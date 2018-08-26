Bancorp Inc (TBBK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TBBK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th.

TBBK traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.82. 211,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,673. The firm has a market cap of $554.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.13. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $46.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.51 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 9.81%. analysts forecast that Bancorp will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bancorp news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $1,376,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $240,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 59.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 573,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, commercial accounts, and prepaid and debit cards.

