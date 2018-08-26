Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.17

Press coverage about Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ballard Power Systems earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the technology company an impact score of 48.1254118137959 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. B. Riley set a $5.00 price target on Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.58.

BLDP stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $534.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.67 and a beta of 1.83.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $26.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 million. sell-side analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products worldwide. The company provides motive power products, including FCveloCity-9SSL and FCveloCity-1020ACS fuel cell stacks, as well as FCveloCity modules for material handling, bus, commercial vehicle, and light rail applications.

