Bailard Inc. Sells 432 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 79,361.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $228,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,623 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $86,723,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 775.0% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 532,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,697,000 after purchasing an additional 471,216 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 16,458.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 433,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 430,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,641,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $196.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $128.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.31 and a twelve month high of $201.23.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cann restated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.76.

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.27, for a total transaction of $281,011.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.