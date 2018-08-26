B. Riley Increases Urban Outfitters (URBN) Price Target to $52.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Urban Outfitters from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Urban Outfitters from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital set a $47.00 target price on Urban Outfitters and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.77.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

URBN opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.46. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $52.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.19 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 7,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $359,919.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel S. Lawson III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,720 in the last quarter. 25.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 145.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 679.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 50.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.