B. Riley Increases Mallinckrodt (MNK) Price Target to $37.00

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.28% from the stock’s current price.

MNK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $42.00 target price on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mallinckrodt from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mallinckrodt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.

Shares of Mallinckrodt stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36. Mallinckrodt has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $631.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.15 million. Mallinckrodt had a net margin of 59.85% and a return on equity of 10.39%. sell-side analysts forecast that Mallinckrodt will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,093,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,404,000 after buying an additional 32,427 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,338,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,288,000 after buying an additional 1,218,750 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 147,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 18,353 shares during the last quarter.

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

