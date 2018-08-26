Aviance Capital Partners LLC Buys 3,238 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 70,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 16,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,158,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,084,000 after purchasing an additional 85,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

NYSE AB opened at $30.20 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $719.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. equities analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 107.83%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.