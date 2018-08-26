Aviance Capital Partners LLC Buys 16,551 Shares of Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (BKCC)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,551 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Blackrock Capital Investment worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 541,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 15,025 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. 39.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackrock Capital Investment alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKCC. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC opened at $6.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Blackrock Capital Investment Corp has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $7.57.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.87 million. Blackrock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. research analysts forecast that Blackrock Capital Investment Corp will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.73%. Blackrock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.63%.

About Blackrock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is an externally-managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through its debt and equity investments. The Company provides middle-market companies with a range of financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.