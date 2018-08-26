Aviance Capital Partners LLC Acquires 2,201 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (SCHW)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock makes up 1.0% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 101,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 379.0% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 673,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,168,000 after buying an additional 532,874 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 27.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 44,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 8.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock during the first quarter worth about $390,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $123,200.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,900.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marie A. Chandoha sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,021 shares of company stock worth $11,683,197 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “$54.22” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

SCHW opened at $50.55 on Friday. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has a one year low of $38.06 and a one year high of $60.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is 31.71%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

