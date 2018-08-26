Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) Holdings Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 854,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.98% of Avery Dennison worth $87,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 25,613 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 15,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,497,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,296,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVY. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Avery Dennison to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.78.

In related news, insider Georges Gravanis sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $1,464,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,195.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $105.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.32. Avery Dennison Corp has a 52-week low of $91.98 and a 52-week high of $123.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 47.47% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.60%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

