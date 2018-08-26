AvatarCoin (AV) Price Up 0.2% Today

AvatarCoin (CURRENCY:AV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 26th. Over the last seven days, AvatarCoin has traded flat against the dollar. AvatarCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $47.00 worth of AvatarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AvatarCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AvatarCoin alerts:

Particl (PART) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00046053 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009129 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000360 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000513 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000119 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

AvatarCoin Profile

AvatarCoin (AV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2016.

Buying and Selling AvatarCoin

AvatarCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AvatarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AvatarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AvatarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AvatarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AvatarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.