Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a $45.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“We estimate a total of 21 RMAT designations have been granted by the FDA, including Audentes (see page 2 for a list of all companies that have received the RMAT designation). The list includes a number of gene therapy companies after the FDA expanded the RMAT designation to include gene therapies in November 2017. The RMAT designation for Audentes was granted based on positive results from the ongoing ASPIRO phase 1/2 clinical trial of AT132, illustrated in our latest note (available here).”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Audentes Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on Audentes Therapeutics from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 17th. HC Wainwright set a $37.00 target price on Audentes Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.40.

BOLD opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.95. Audentes Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $46.18.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.07). analysts expect that Audentes Therapeutics will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 71,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $2,809,948.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,599 shares in the company, valued at $775,140.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Nagler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $226,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,494 shares of company stock worth $6,185,904 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Audentes Therapeutics

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT982, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 that is in preclinical studies to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

