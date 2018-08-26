Atkore International Group Inc (ATKR) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,996 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.25% of Atkore International Group worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 20.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,297,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,948,000 after purchasing an additional 88,955 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $818,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atkore International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Atkore International Group to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Atkore International Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Atkore International Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $28.18 on Friday. Atkore International Group Inc has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $28.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.29. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 56.38% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $498.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.77 million. equities research analysts forecast that Atkore International Group Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atkore International Group news, VP Peter J. Lariviere sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $202,498.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,225.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Patrick Williamson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $2,229,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 300,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,704,497.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 749,360 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,768 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Atkore International Group Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products in the United States and internationally. The company's electrical raceway products include electrical conduits and fittings, armored cable and fittings, cable trays and mounting systems, and fittings for the non-residential construction, renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction, and industrial markets.

