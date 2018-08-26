Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) Receives $61.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATH. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 target price on Athene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Athene from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th.

Get Athene alerts:

NYSE:ATH traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.93. The company had a trading volume of 364,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Athene has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.22.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. Athene had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $958.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Athene will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Grant Kvalheim sold 2,505 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $125,275.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,631,434 shares in the company, valued at $81,588,014.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope S. Taitz sold 10,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $499,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,075,312 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 3.5% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,904,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,044,000 after buying an additional 63,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 1,542.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 238,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after buying an additional 224,127 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 230.7% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,508,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,770,000 after buying an additional 5,936,184 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 122.4% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 71.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 39,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.