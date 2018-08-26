Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) Receives $61.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.00.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATH. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 target price on Athene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Athene from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th.
NYSE:ATH traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.93. The company had a trading volume of 364,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Athene has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.22.
In related news, insider Grant Kvalheim sold 2,505 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $125,275.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,631,434 shares in the company, valued at $81,588,014.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope S. Taitz sold 10,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $499,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,075,312 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 3.5% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,904,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,044,000 after buying an additional 63,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 1,542.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 238,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after buying an additional 224,127 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 230.7% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,508,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,770,000 after buying an additional 5,936,184 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 122.4% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 71.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 39,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.
Athene Company Profile
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors.
