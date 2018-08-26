Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) will report earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.18) and the highest is ($1.17). Atara Biotherapeutics posted earnings of ($1.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.59) to ($4.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($5.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.19) to ($5.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.17).

Several research firms recently commented on ATRA. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $37.60 on Thursday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $54.45.

In other news, Director Carol Giltner Gallagher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $111,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 110,592 shares in the company, valued at $4,952,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.56, for a total transaction of $427,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 812,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,460,487.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $4,368,186. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 25.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 25.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 40.6% in the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 45,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. The company is developing tabelecleucel, an advanced T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

