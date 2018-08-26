Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

ATRA opened at $37.60 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $54.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.55.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.17). research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $177,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 812,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,756,430.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.56, for a total value of $427,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 812,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,460,487.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $4,368,186 over the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,236,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,205,000 after buying an additional 1,420,029 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,844,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,934,000 after buying an additional 882,180 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,585,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,583,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,750,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. The company is developing tabelecleucel, an advanced T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

