Aspiriant LLC Purchases Shares of 2,198 United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UTX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $157.00 target price on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.17.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 828 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $111,573.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Akhil Johri sold 3,428 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $465,590.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,995.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,511 shares of company stock worth $2,521,974. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UTX opened at $133.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.05. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $109.10 and a twelve month high of $139.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.26 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

