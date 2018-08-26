Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.07% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.6% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 4,069 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $392,658.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,385. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Hannah sold 25,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $2,251,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $87.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 1 year low of $70.28 and a 1 year high of $97.41.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 36.76%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RS. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.13.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

