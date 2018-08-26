Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 2,242 Shares of Encompass Health Corp (EHC)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Encompass Health worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 3.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 97.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 4.1% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Encompass Health in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 3.7% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 49,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMEX EHC opened at $57.67 on Friday. Encompass Health Corp has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $59.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Corp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Encompass Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.10.

In other Encompass Health news, insider Andrew L. Price sold 9,457 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $756,938.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl B. Levy sold 28,955 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $2,258,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

