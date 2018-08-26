ARGA Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 9,325 Tapestry Inc (TPR)

ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,325 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 83,090 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 446.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 122,425 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 100,003 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 613.4% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 96,549 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 83,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 43,400 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ian Bickley sold 48,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $2,505,941.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR opened at $51.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.40. Tapestry Inc has a one year low of $38.70 and a one year high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 51.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank set a $63.00 price target on shares of Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

