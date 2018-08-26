ARGA Investment Management LP Boosts Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR)

ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,750 shares during the quarter. RenaissanceRe accounts for 8.6% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP owned about 1.44% of RenaissanceRe worth $69,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price objective on RenaissanceRe and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $132.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.50 and a twelve month high of $144.76.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $2.29. The business had revenue of $604.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 11.73%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.81%.

In other RenaissanceRe news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 1,200 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $148,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,775.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance coverages in the United States and internationally. Its Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, including proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.