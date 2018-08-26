Ardor (ARDR) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $108.57 million and $878,319.00 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00055922 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015348 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005208 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00011831 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002635 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000196 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org . Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, Poloniex, Binance and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

