Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ardmore Shipping earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the shipping company an impact score of 48.5183231520314 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE ASC remained flat at $$6.95 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 66,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,180. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $233.35 million, a PE ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 0.82. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $9.05.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASC. ValuEngine downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardmore Shipping has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 28 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

