Aptiv PLC (APTV) SVP Sells $111,530.00 in Stock

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) SVP Susan M. Suver sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $111,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of APTV opened at $88.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $78.65 and a twelve month high of $103.23.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 272.6% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. Longbow Research set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.52.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

