Applegreen’s (APGN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Applegreen (LON:APGN) in a report published on Thursday. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 600 ($7.67) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:APGN opened at GBX 538 ($6.88) on Thursday. Applegreen has a 12-month low of GBX 380 ($4.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 546 ($6.98).

Applegreen Company Profile

Applegreen plc operates as a petrol forecourt retailer in Ireland and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Retail Ireland, Retail UK, and Retail USA. It sells fuel, food, and other groceries through its aCafe and Bakewell brands, as well as other international brands, such as Burger King, Subway, Costa Coffee, Greggs, Lavazza, Chopstix, Freshii, and 7-Eleven.

