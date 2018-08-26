Applegreen’s (APGN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Applegreen (LON:APGN) in a report published on Thursday. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 600 ($7.67) target price on the stock.
Shares of LON:APGN opened at GBX 538 ($6.88) on Thursday. Applegreen has a 12-month low of GBX 380 ($4.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 546 ($6.98).
Applegreen Company Profile
Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?
Receive News & Ratings for Applegreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applegreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.