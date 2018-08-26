Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (AMEH) CEO Sells $495,900.00 in Stock

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEH) CEO Warren Hosseinion sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $495,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Warren Hosseinion also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 20th, Warren Hosseinion sold 22,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $398,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 13th, Warren Hosseinion sold 28,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $437,360.00.

On Monday, June 11th, Warren Hosseinion sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $303,200.00.

On Thursday, June 7th, Warren Hosseinion sold 28,411 shares of Apollo Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $410,254.84.

On Tuesday, June 5th, Warren Hosseinion sold 27,752 shares of Apollo Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $411,284.64.

On Friday, June 1st, Warren Hosseinion sold 21,352 shares of Apollo Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $299,782.08.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Warren Hosseinion sold 11,752 shares of Apollo Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $157,476.80.

On Friday, May 25th, Warren Hosseinion sold 11,752 shares of Apollo Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $163,940.40.

OTCMKTS AMEH opened at $17.48 on Friday. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $30.00.

Apollo Medical (OTCMKTS:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The healthcare company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $123.01 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMEH. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Medical in the second quarter worth about $28,267,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 1,043.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,797 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 301,859 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Apollo Medical in the second quarter worth about $1,589,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Apollo Medical in the first quarter worth about $928,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Medical in the second quarter worth about $1,195,000.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a patient-centered, physician-centric integrated population health management company working to provide coordinated, outcomes-based medical care. The Company operates in healthcare delivery segment. Its operations include Hospitalists, which include its contracted physicians focusing on the delivery of medical care to hospitalized patients; an accountable care organization (ACO), which focuses on providing care to Medicare fee-for-service patients; an independent practice association (IPA), which contracts with physicians and provides care to Medicare, Medicaid, commercial and dual-eligible patients on a risk- and value-based fee basis; approximately three clinics, which it owns or operates, and which provide specialty care in the greater Los Angeles area, and Palliative care, home health and hospice services, which include its at-home and end-of-life services.

