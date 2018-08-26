Aperio Group LLC Purchases 17,630 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST)

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,131 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,630 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.16% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter valued at $544,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 760,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 206,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 19,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th.

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $912.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.00. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $9.70.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $44.60 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.0681 dividend. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

